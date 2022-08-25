City of Jacksonville receives funding for infrastructure projects

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - As more projects get funding approval from the City of Jacksonville, it’s likely more road work signs and torn up pavement will be seen through the city, at least for a while. Director of Public and Community Services Randall Chandler said one big project is targeted infrastructure improvements on their sewer collection system.

“The project we’re talking about now is approximately two miles of main sewer transmission line that we will be upgrading,” Chandler said “The line is approximately 65 years old. It’s a concrete, 18-inch sewer main that we will be upgrading with the help of the Texas Water Development Board’s revolving fund.”

Chandler said about $5.9 million of funding was issued to the city at the last city council meeting for the sewer upgrades from the Texas Water Development Board.

“The state offers a revolving fund that helps fund projects for cities that maybe can’t afford to cash fund them,” Chandler said. “They offer low-interest loans and it’s a process to where you apply with a project and then you’re invited, you make a list or a cut that they’ll offer low-interest loans.”

Once this loan is closed, the city will give the green light to an engineer for the project. Chandler said design could take nine to ten months and then they’ll start the bid process. Then construction could take, “Estimated two years, some of this sewer, what makes this project kind of trying is that we have some sewer in here that’s over 20 feet deep. So there’s some deep sewer in this project.”

The city is also about 75 percent of the way completed with the downtown sidewalk/revitalization project.

“I think they have an estimated completion date of around October the first, maybe the second week of October. So it’s winding up pretty soon,” he said.

The city recently completed a robotic street survey to analyze the roads. Those results just came back and a project will be starting on that in the future, they’re starting development at this time.

