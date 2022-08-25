Burglar hits Sasquatch Trading Post in Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The owner of Sasquatch Trading Post in Gladewater says a burglar hit the business Wednesday morning.

Martin Pessink, owner of Sasquatch Trading Post, said the burglary happened at around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday. Pessink said the burglar cut a fence and broke a glass door to gain entry to the business.

Pessink said the burglar got into the registers and took money as well as a Lion’s Club donation jar. He said the burglar went to grab power tools, but couldn’t figure out how to get a door open to get out.

The burglar figured out how to get an overhead door open downstairs and went out the door before coming back in to retrieve a circular saw. At that point, Pessink said an alarm started to go off and the burglar fled.

Bodacious BBQ in Gladewater said Wednesday morning, someone tried to enter their building as well. According to owner Dannah Mercer, the burglar broke out two windows, but was unable to make entry into the business.

If you have any information, call Gladewater Police or Gregg County Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.