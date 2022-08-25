Boat, dock destroyed by fire at Cedar Creek Reservoir

MALAKOFF, Texas (KLTV) - A boat and dock were completely destroyed by a fire at Cedar Creek Reservoir early Thursday morning.

According to a social media post by the Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were paged to a fire investigation at Cedar Creek Reservoir. Upon arrival, a boat dock and boat was found on fire. Due to being shorthanded, Payne Springs and Caney City were paged to assist. Units cleared the scene at 6:30 a.m.

A dock and boat caught fire early in the morning Thursday at Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department)

