WEBXTRA: Environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained by expert

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews arrived to a private section off of Almond Road, seeing flames reaching the treetops caused by a tire fire.

Firefighters from Gilmer, Big Sandy, Pritchett, Gladewater, Diana, West Mountain, East Mountain responded as well as EMS from Camp and Upshur Counties, Upshur County Sheriffs Office, Texas A & M Forest Service and the Red Cross.

A Pritchett VFD firefighter was overcome by heat exhaustion and taken to a hospital, treated and released.

Stephen Mclemore of Arklatex Tire Processing works with the TCEQ (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality). He knows about the environmental dangers of tire fires and is trying to bring public awareness to a fight that is difficult to win.

