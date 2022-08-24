WebXtra: Against neighbors’ wishes, City of Tyler approves commercial rezoning

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Wednesday morning a developer came before the Tyler City Council to request having a residential property rezoned as commercial, off of Shaffer Lane.

The neighborhood that backs up to this property enjoys the privacy of the woods behind the vacant house and residents said that the commercial property would only negatively affect their neighborhood.

They said they have been experiencing drainage issues for years that they want fixed, not a new commercial building that will increase traffic and possibly crime into their neighborhood.

The city council approved the rezoning of the property, as they believe it’s in the best interest of the city.

The mayor says the best way to prevent a property from being rezoned is to purchase it yourself.

