Texan gets 6 months for threats to Maryland vaccine advocate

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (AP) - A federal prosecutor says a Texas man has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for threatening a Maryland doctor who has been a prominent advocate for COVID-19 vaccines.

Scott Eli Harris of Aubrey, Texas, pleaded guilty in February to threats transmitted by interstate communication. U.S. Attorney for Maryland Erek L. Barron announced the sentence Wednesday.

According to his plea agreement and statements made in connection with the plea hearing, Harris sent a threatening message from his cellphone to the doctor.

Court documents identify the doctor only as “Dr. L. W., who had been a vocal proponent of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

