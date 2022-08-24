Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Proposal put out for bidders to replace Kilgore College pedestrian bridge

Kilgore College pedestrian bridge
Kilgore College pedestrian bridge((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - It has been three years since the pedestrian bridge at Kilgore College was struck by a 18-wheeler.

After rejecting bids deemed too high last year, the college has put out a proposal for bids again on the project.

Assistant Director of Marketing for Kilgore College, Chris Craddock, said it has been a long process to get a bid in and hire a contractor for the project.

“We received bids last year, bids came in too high, they were above budget so we are trying it again,” Craddock said.

Craddock said the bridge is important, both as a Kilgore College landmark and for safety of students and faculty.

“Its a landmark, I went to Kilgore College and you’d tell people where to go and you’d say go under the bridge, its definitely a landmark, most importantly its a safety factor for our students, the crosswalk that we’ve put in with the lights has worked well, but we knew that wasn’t going to be a permanent solution,” Craddock said. “So we’re excited to get this process moving for the safety of our students, faculty, and staff so they can make sure they can cross highway 259 in the safest way possible.”

