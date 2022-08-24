Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Officer involved in shooting in Troup

Officer-involved shooting in Troup.
Officer-involved shooting in Troup.(KLTV)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with an officer-involved shooting in Troup.

Sgt. Larry Christian said deputies were dispatched to assist Troup Police with “an urgent manner” shortly after 2 p.m. in the 500 block of South Railroad Street. Christian said they later learned someone had been shot and it was not a law enforcement officer.

Christian said the sheriff’s office is now assisting Troup police with a crime scene unit.

Christian said he does not know what office the officer who fired the gun works for, but that it was not a Smith County deputy.

