Murder suspect killed by Harris County deputies

Jose Velasquez, 25,
Jose Velasquez, 25,(Houston Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A murder suspect was shot by the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force Tuesday morning after an attempt to flee from custody.

Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force members at around 11:35 a.m. Aug. 23 attempted to arrest Jose Velasquez,25, at the Texan Inn in the12221 block on Veterans Memorial Drive.

Velasquez was wanted on numerous felony warrants including Murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and deadly conduct.

Task Force Officers established surveillance on the motel and saw a white van drive into the parking lot where Velasquez entered and officers blocked the van as it attempted to leave the parking lot.

Velasquez exited the passenger side of the van and fled on foot leading to officers deploying a taser and pepper balls in and attempt to detain Velasquez.

Velasquez fell into the ditch and as he stood up, he reached into his waistband and produced a 9mm pistol, according to authorities.

Five Task Force Officers discharged their weapons and critically wounding Velasquez. Task Force Officers initiated first aid to Velasquez until emergency personnel with ED11 arrived.

Velasquez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force is comprised of state and local agencies law enforcement agencies, working in conjunction with the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

The officers who discharged their weapons were two Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, two Task Force Officers with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Office of Inspector General and one Deputy U.S. Marshal.

The Officer Involved Shooting is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit, and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (712)274-9100.

