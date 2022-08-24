Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The burn bans for East Texas continue to fall...but not every county has lifted their bans. For much of East Texas today, only scattered showers have occurred, but over Deep East Texas some very heavy rainfall fell earlier today and for the most part, that is where most of the scattered, heavier rainfall is expected through the upcoming weekend. As we head into Next Week, a cold front will approach the Red River on Wednesday allowing for rain chances to increase for a few days. The southerly winds ahead of this front will keep an abundance of moisture in our area, so, as we heat up during the afternoon, our rain chances will likely increase, bringing some more heavy rainfall to portions of Eastern Texas. At this time, it doesn’t look like we will see totals like we did this past Monday, but some heavy rainfall will be likely, nonetheless. High Temperatures are expected to continue to slowly rise into the weekend, nearing 90 degrees Fri.-Mon. before cooling off after that as more clouds and rain move in.

