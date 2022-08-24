Downtown Traffic Study receives green light from Tyler City Council

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, the City Council approved an engineering contract with Kimley-Horn for $195,900 to develop a Downtown Tyler Traffic Study. The City of Tyler will bear the upfront costs for the study but will be 100 percent reimbursed for the costs through a Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) grant.

The traffic study will use recommendations from Toole Design which has been working with the City since the beginning of 2022 to create a concept to support revitalization efforts in the Downtown area. An engineering analysis will be performed before a list of recommended improvements is presented to council.

Some of what will be reviewed to accommodate the changing downtown traffic patterns include:

Which intersections should or shouldn’t have signals

A detailed proposal for a street network of one-way or two-way streets

Improvements to be made to infrastructure to accommodate emerging technology

A phased implementation plan to prioritize improvements

Assessment of existing or planned Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the Downtown core area to determine the need, priority, locations and/or pricing related to EV readiness

Between 2010 and 2020, the City of Tyler grew at an average rate of one percent per year. Recent enhancements to Downtown include the Fair Plaza Parking Garage, Smith County Jail, People’s Petroleum Building, and Plaza Tower. There is also a current proposal to construct a new Smith County courthouse. The new Historic District designation is expected to drive redevelopment of the Carlton Hotel, Fair, Lindsey, and Wilcox buildings among others.

The study is anticipated to take 9 months and is estimated to be finished around late spring 2023.

Background on Toole Design project:

The Tyler City Council approved a consulting contract with Toole Design on Wednesday, Jan. 12, for the development of a concept to support revitalization efforts in the Downtown area.

The goal is to enhance the public realm including existing streets, green spaces, plazas and open areas, and create new signature public spaces to attract people, activity and investment. Additionally, it will also create a pedestrian and bicycle-friendly area to enhance access and connections to Downtown.

The plan is scheduled to be completed by 2022. This preliminary vision and design will move the revitalization process forward to allow the City to develop phases for construction.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.