Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Council calls for Port Neches-Groves ISD to drop mascot

The Tribe calls the district’s use of the logo disparaging, and denigrating.
Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Council calls for Port Neches-Grove ISD to drop mascot
Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Council calls for Port Neches-Grove ISD to drop mascot
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas’ governing body, the Tribal Council, signed a resolution this week asking a Texas school district to stop using its mascot.

Port Neches-Groves uses The Indians as its mascot. The logo is emblazoned on the front of the high school, as well as on the school’s online pages and social media, as typical of most school districts. The Tribe calls the district’s use of the logo disparaging, and denigrating.

The Port Neches-Groves ISD mascot is pictured here.
The Port Neches-Groves ISD mascot is pictured here.(Port Neches-Groves ISD on Facebook)

The resolution says that while most professional sports, institutions of higher education, and public and private schools across the nation have recognized and accepted that the practice of using Native Americans as mascots is dehumanizing, stereotyping Native people, and decreases self-esteem of Native youths, the school district “continues to disparage Native ceremonial dances and denigrate the sanctity of war bonnets.”

The council says mascots should reflect the best of what teams and schools represent, and unite people rather than divide them, and that “if PNG truly wishes to honor Native American people, the Tribe encourages them to include real history, culture and traditions of the Native American Tribes and their people in their curriculum.”

The council goes on to say that mockery of people should not be confused with respect for culture and tradition. The Tribe says they fully support all efforts to remove Native mascots from the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District.

All seven members of the Tribal Council were present at the signing of the resolution and supported it, according to Council Chairperson Ricky Sylestine.

According to the Beaumont Enterprise, in 2020 Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin asked the district to stop using the mascot, rescinding a letter the district had received from leadership of the Cherokee Nation in 1979 approving the district’s use of it. However, the school district has refused that request from current Cherokee Nation leadership.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in College Station sees boom in customers from outside Texas
Firefighters still battling massive blaze that is visible from miles away
Massive tire fire burns 1 home, injures at least 1 firefighter in Upshur County
Law enforcement are responding to a four-vehicle wreck involving a Chapel Hill Independent...
No students injured in multi-vehicle wreck involving Chapel Hill ISD bus
Tyler man gets 10 years in sex trafficking case
Tyler man gets 10 years in sex trafficking case
Man gets 12 years in connection with body found in Van Zandt County shallow grave
Man gets 12 years in connection with body found in Van Zandt County shallow grave

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Next week, college students will be back to start the spring semester, amid a rise in COVID-19...
Texas Tech, Texas State express interest in SFA
WebXtra: Against neighbors’ wishes, City of Tyler approves commercial rezoning
WebXtra: Against neighbors’ wishes, City of Tyler approves commercial rezoning
WebXtra: Against neighbors’ wishes, City of Tyler approves commercial rezoning