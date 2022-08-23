Winona ISD school board approves calling for $23.5M bond election

WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - During a school board meeting on Monday, Winona ISD board members unanimously approved calling for a $23.5 million bond election in November.

The bond proposal will be on the ballot as three separate propostions.

Prop A: Renovations to the elementary and middle school cafeterias, a kitchen addition, elementary classroom renovations, elementary classroom additions, and playground safety upgrades. The district says the current elementary school was built and opened in the 1980-81 school year. Prop A is $13.4 million.

Prop B: Renovations to Wildcat Stadium, to include home and visitor bleacher additions, prefabricated press box, LED lighting, a synthetic field turf system, a new track, and concessions with restrooms. Prop B is $6.5 million.

Prop C: Construction of a Game Day Field House for Wildcat Stadium to include home and visitor locker rooms, showers, a training room, officials locker room, and a coaching office. Prop C is $3.6 million.

Winona voters will vote on each proposition individually. If all three are passed, the average homeowner will have a projected cost of $4.32 per month. There will be no tax increase above the frozen level on the homestead of taxpayers 65 years of age or older who have applied for and received the Age 65 Freeze, Superintendent Damenion Miller says.

