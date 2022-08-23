Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott provides update on state flood response

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gov. Abbott will provide an update Tuesday morning in Dallas on the state’s emergency response to severe weather and flash flooding across Texas.

The news conference is expected to start at 11:30 a.m.

Much of North and East Texas are recovering from flooding the past day and a half. At least one death has been attributed to the flash flooding in the area.

READ MORE: Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area

The governor will be joined by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia, Dallas Fire Chief Dominique Artis and Dallas City Emergency Manager Rocky Vaz.

