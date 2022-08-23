Tyler man gets 10 years in sex trafficking case

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has pleaded guilty for his part in a case in which two underage girls were sex-trafficked in Louisiana.

Aaron Devonte Wallace, 27, pleaded in Judge Jack Skeen’s court on Tuesday to a charge of promotion of prostitution. He accepted a 10-year prison sentence.

Wallace and Teresa Swan Fletcher, 23, of Tyler, were arrested in February. According to an arrest affidavit, the pair drove two underage girls from Tyler to Shreveport and sex-trafficked them out of a hotel.

Fletcher is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 20.

Aaron Wallace (Smith County Jail)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.