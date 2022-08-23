Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas. Yesterday’s showers and storms brought widespread heavy rains which lead to flash flooding across the western portion of the area. While heavy disrupting rain will likely not be as widespread today, there could still be some trouble spots on some East Texas roadways, which is why our Tuesday remains a First Alert Weather Day. Please use extra caution while out driving today and keep the low beams on whenever driving through heavy rains. NEVER attempt to drive through a flooded street. In addition to scattered heavy rain slowing us down this morning, we are also seeing dense fog developing across East Texas, so it would be a good idea to tack on a few extra minutes to your morning commute just to be safe. Scattered rain and persistent cloud cover will keep temperatures well below average again today, with most likely only warming into the lower to middle 80s! Rain remains scattered on Wednesday, but a decent portion of East Texas should still see either a brief light shower or even a downpour or two. Rain coverage continues to diminish on Thursday and Friday, with only spotty chances for each day. As rain becomes less likely, more sunshine and southerly winds will allow a slow warm up into the upper 80s by Friday afternoon. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible over the weekend, but majority of East Texas stays dry which means we’ll finally be able to crawl to near 90 degrees during the heat of the day.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.