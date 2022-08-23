Trinity County commissioners vote to move forward on temporary jail

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Trinity County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to receive submissions from an architect firm for plans on a temporary jail.

Sheriff Woody Wallace said that the county’s tiny jail has been an issue for a while as the facility has only seven beds for inmates. That’s a mere 89 short of the 96 that the State of Texas recommends it have. The county jail often becomes overpopulated, with nowhere to put the excess inmates. As such, Wallace is spearheading construction of a temporary jail which will give the county three years to look for a permanent solution to the problem that ramped up during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wallace said that when courts shut down during the pandemic, it caused a backlog in cases and resulted in a surge in jail populations that’s been difficult to catch up with.

