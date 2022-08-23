Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Texas Tech expresses interest in SFA

Next week, college students will be back to start the spring semester, amid a rise in COVID-19...
Next week, college students will be back to start the spring semester, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in town.(KCBD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - A representative for Texas Tech University said the school is open to the idea of bringing Stephen F. Austin into their university system.

“Stephen F. Austin State University is an admired institution in Texas higher education and would be a tremendous addition to the Texas Tech University System. We believe their values, established culture and rich and storied traditions align closely with our system and component institutions. We appreciate the SFA Board of Regents and university leadership having these thoughtful discussions about its next chapter,” Scott Lacefield, Executive Director of Media Relations and Communications for Texas Tech University, said in a statement.

Last week, Stephen F. Austin University’s leadership revealed that multiple university systems have expressed interest in making SFA an affiliated university. The seven university systems in Texas are University of Houston, University of North Texas, University of Texas, Texas A&M, Texas State, Texas Tech and Texas Women’s. University of Texas representatives told us that they had no comment at this time. Other university systems have not yet responded as of this writing.

Further in his statement, Lacefield noted that Texas Tech’s chancellor is himself an alumnus of SFA and said there is eagerness to begin discussions regarding a possible affiliation.

“The TTU System Board of Regents and Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D.— a proud SFA alumnus—are looking forward to the opportunity to formally discuss a collaborative partnership with representatives from SFA. Our leadership is excited to learn more about the Lumberjack family and share how the TTU System and five component universities will support and advocate for SFA’s future growth and success,” the statement said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms leave behind damage in Winona
Winona residents feeling after-effects of storm, tornado
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in College Station sees boom in customers from outside Texas
Video shows flooding at Canton First Monday Trade Days
Parts of Canton Trade Days area under water after storms
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Henderson
Edron Blacknell, 22, of Cedar Hill, was arrested Friday in Marshall on a capital murder warrant...
Capital murder suspect arrested in Marshall

Latest News

Longview Director of Community Destinations Shawn Hara
Longview’s Maude Cobb Convention Center closed for upgrades
Located outside of city hall in Murchison
Murchison City Council swears in new mayor, council member
Angelina County footing bill for lawsuit against commissioner
Angelina County footing bill for lawsuit against commissioner
Panola College historical college
Panola College celebrates 75 years and new historical marker