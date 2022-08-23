Texas Tech expresses interest in SFA

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - A representative for Texas Tech University said the school is open to the idea of bringing Stephen F. Austin into their university system.

“Stephen F. Austin State University is an admired institution in Texas higher education and would be a tremendous addition to the Texas Tech University System. We believe their values, established culture and rich and storied traditions align closely with our system and component institutions. We appreciate the SFA Board of Regents and university leadership having these thoughtful discussions about its next chapter,” Scott Lacefield, Executive Director of Media Relations and Communications for Texas Tech University, said in a statement.

Last week, Stephen F. Austin University’s leadership revealed that multiple university systems have expressed interest in making SFA an affiliated university. The seven university systems in Texas are University of Houston, University of North Texas, University of Texas, Texas A&M, Texas State, Texas Tech and Texas Women’s. University of Texas representatives told us that they had no comment at this time. Other university systems have not yet responded as of this writing.

Further in his statement, Lacefield noted that Texas Tech’s chancellor is himself an alumnus of SFA and said there is eagerness to begin discussions regarding a possible affiliation.

“The TTU System Board of Regents and Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D.— a proud SFA alumnus—are looking forward to the opportunity to formally discuss a collaborative partnership with representatives from SFA. Our leadership is excited to learn more about the Lumberjack family and share how the TTU System and five component universities will support and advocate for SFA’s future growth and success,” the statement said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.