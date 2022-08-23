Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Panola College celebrates 75 years and new historical marker

Panola College historical college
Panola College historical college((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday morning, Panola College not only celebrated 75 years as an institution for higher learning, they also received a Texas Historical Marker after being recognized by the Texas Historical Commission. The marker will be displayed on the campus.

“It was a major feat. It took four years to get that designation and a little serendipitous that it actually happened during our 75th anniversary,” said Dr. Greg Powell, President of Panola College.

Along with the historical marker, there will also be a book released on the history of Panola College. 75 Years Along the Pony Trail will be coming out soon. It will tell the history of Panola College and have close to 300 pictures in the book with a lot of them being in black and white from the early days of the college.

Angelina County footing bill for lawsuit against commissioner
