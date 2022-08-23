Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Heavy showers continue, especially in Deep East Texas this evening. Rain will taper off in some areas overnight, but then another round of showers is likely by tomorrow morning. Most of the morning rainfall will shift south tomorrow from where rain fell on Monday. However, the flood watch stays in effect for most of East Texas because any more rain that falls in already saturated areas could cause some flash flooding. Those that do not start with rain on Tuesday will likely see dense fog developing by morning. Temperatures will stay in the 70s overnight and through most of the day Tuesday. Any areas that don’t see much rain will likely warm into the lower 80s by Tuesday afternoon. Chances for rain continue through the end of the work week but become much more hit or miss each afternoon through Friday.

