Murchison City Council swears in new mayor, council member

MURCHISON, Texas (KLTV) - Murchison has a new mayor and temporary city council member.

Bryan Wilkinson and Ken Baker resigned from their respective positions as mayor and city council member/mayor pro-tem last week after it was revealed that residents’ water rates would see a dramatic increase. During Tuesday’s meeting, Alisa Griffis, herself a former city council member, was sworn in as mayor and will serve in the position until November 2023. She will officially take the oath of office on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Lisa Hill was appointed as Ken Baker’s replacement and will fill the position until this year’s election in November.

Additionally, a new city secretary was chosen. Trina Cloud, sister-in-law to former council member Ken Baker. Cloud was originally appointed city secretary when Baker was still in office, but the offer was rescinded due to nepotism laws. However, now that Baker is no longer in office, Cloud was voted back into office as city secretary.

