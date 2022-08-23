Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man gets 12 years in connection with body found in Van Zandt County shallow grave

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Mesquite man has pleaded guilty to helping conceal the body of a man found murdered in a shallow grave in Van Zandt County in August of 2021.

Roger Deloss McCasland, 45, pleaded guilty to a charge of tampering with evidence in Judge Chris Martin’s court on Tuesday. As part of the plea, McCasland accepted a 12-year prison sentence.

According to a previous report, authorities believe Ladarron Perkins was killed by Casey Lynn Spriggs in Dallas County. Perkins and McCasland then drove the body to Van Zandt County and buried it in a shallow grave off County Road 2301.

McCasland’s attorney said in court that McCasland was not present at the time of the murder.

“He found out about it and, against his better judgment, he agreed to accompany him,” the lawyer said.

The prosecutor said McCasland has evidence to show he was “threatened in some form or fashion.”

Spriggs is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

