Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Legendary Permian coach Gary Gaines dies at 73

Gaines coached the Panthers to the state championship in 1989, the year after the season chronicled in the book and movie.
Permian Coach Gary Gaines
Permian Coach Gary Gaines(None)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Gaines coached the Panthers to the state championship national championship in 1989, the year after the season chronicled in the book and movie.

He returned to Permian as the head coach from 2009-2012.

Other coaching stops included Monahans, San Angelo Central, and Texas Tech.

His family released a statement saying, “Following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, it is with great sadness that the family of of Coach Gary Gaines announces his peaceful passing this afternoon. Memorial plans will be announced in the coming days. Thank you for remembering our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Coach Gaines is survived by his wife Sharon Gaines, and children Bradley Gaines and Nicole Gaines Strader.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More details on the tornado that touched the ground in Winona today.
Storm brings damage to Winona area
crash
Suspected wrong-way driver crashes head-on into Smith County Sheriff’s deputy
East Texans have started a group dedicated to finding information about missing persons cold...
East Texans take on missing persons cold cases
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Henderson
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in College Station sees boom in customers from outside Texas

Latest News

Winona Tornado
Storm brings damage to Winona area
Longview Parks And Rec
Longview Parks and Rec announces master plan update, details for Broughton Park
More details on the tornado that touched the ground in Winona today.
Storm brings damage to Winona area
East Texas Audiologist Mark Hedrick examines a patient.
East Texas doctor shares concerns about over-the-counter hearing aids
“The recommendation from the committee was to move forward with an expansion," Judge Wright said.
Angelina County committee discusses expanding county jail