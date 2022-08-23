Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Krispy Kreme to offer new doggy doughnuts to celebrate National Dog Day

Krispy Kreme will be offering doughnut-shaped dog biscuits for pups of all ages and sizes.
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) - Krispy Kreme is sharing its sweets with man’s best friend.

The doughnut chain is putting doggie doughnuts on the menu for the first time in the U.S.

The limited-edition baked treats are doughnut-shaped dog biscuits for pups of all ages and sizes.

Krispy Kreme said the hard-baked cookies are made with canine-friendly ingredients. For instance, they substitute carob for chocolate.

The doggy doughnuts will be available Friday and sold in boxes of six in honor of National Dog Day.

