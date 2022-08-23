Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live...

Several Burn Bans have been lifted across East Texas thanks to the heavy rainfall we have received over the past several days. Check the latest Burn Ban Graphic for details on your individual county. Scattered showers and a few isolated thundershowers will remain in the forecast for the next several days across East Texas. We are not looking for much ‘flooding’ rainfall over our area, however, a few heavier thundershowers may cause some minor flooding for a short period of time. Flash Flood Watches are only in effect for the southeastern sections of East Texas through Tomorrow Evening. Just stay tuned for any details that may come about. As the chances for rain diminish, afternoon temperatures are expected to slowly increase and will be near 90 or above starting on Thursday and then continue through early next week. Lots of humidity will make it feel miserable, but at least we are keeping the temperatures away from the 100-degree mark. Most of the rainfall over the next week or so will be limited to the afternoon/evening hours, with a few possible in the mornings. Just a slight chance for a few of the afternoon thunderstorms to become severe, and as always, we will monitor those for you closely. Have a great day.

