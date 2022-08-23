Cleanup underway day after Winona tornado

WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Winona on Monday. A NWS team is in the area to survey damage.

Road and bridge crews are helping with cleanup by removing downed trees and branches.

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks also confirmed reports of a tornado that touched the ground at 10:50 a.m. The Winona ISD Police Chief saw the tornado briefly touch down, and the school was briefly placed on lockdown but is back up at its regular schedule.

