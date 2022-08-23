Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Cleanup underway day after Winona tornado

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Winona on Monday. A NWS team is in the area to survey damage.

Road and bridge crews are helping with cleanup by removing downed trees and branches.

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks also confirmed reports of a tornado that touched the ground at 10:50 a.m. The Winona ISD Police Chief saw the tornado briefly touch down, and the school was briefly placed on lockdown but is back up at its regular schedule.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms leave behind damage in Winona
Winona residents feeling after-effects of storm, tornado
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in College Station sees boom in customers from outside Texas
Video shows flooding at Canton First Monday Trade Days
Parts of Canton Trade Days area under water after storms
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Henderson
Edron Blacknell, 22, of Cedar Hill, was arrested Friday in Marshall on a capital murder warrant...
Capital murder suspect arrested in Marshall

Latest News

Road and bridge crews removing trees, branches
Cleanup underway day after Winona tornado
A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s...
Counties across East Texas begin lifting burn bans
No students injured in multi-vehicle wreck involving Chapel Hill ISD bus
No students injured in multi-vehicle wreck involving Chapel Hill ISD bus
Law enforcement are responding to a four-vehicle wreck involving a Chapel Hill Independent...
No students injured in multi-vehicle wreck involving Chapel Hill ISD bus