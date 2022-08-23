No students injured in multi-vehicle wreck involving Chapel Hill ISD bus

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement are responding to a four-vehicle wreck involving a Chapel Hill Independent School District bus on State Highway 64 East.

An ambulance and law enforcement were called to the 11000 block of Hwy. 64, in front of Pine Haven Park, near Wise Elementary, after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

A vehicle appeared to have rear-ended Chapel Hill ISD bus number 29 in the westbound lane. Two other vehicles were involved.

According to Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin, no students were injured. They were transferred to another bus and transported to their schools.

Minor injuries were reported in the other vehicles, Joplin said.

Law enforcement are responding to a four-vehicle wreck involving a Chapel Hill Independent School District bus on State Highway 64 East. (Source: KLTV staff)

The Texas Department of Public Safety, Chapel Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Smith County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, Smith County Emergency Services District 2 and a UT Health East Texas ambulance were at the scene.

Law enforcement are responding to a four-vehicle wreck involving a Chapel Hill Independent School District bus on State Highway 64 East. (Photo Source: Constable Josh Joplin Smith County Precinct 4)

Traffic was slow-moving around the wreck.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.