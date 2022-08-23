Burn ban lifted in counties of Wood, Franklin, Camp, Marion, Tyler

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The counties of Wood, Franklin, Camp, Marion and Tyler have lifted their burn bans.

According to the county’s official website, Rusk County has lifted its burn ban effective immediately.

Panola County Judge David Anderson has ordered the county’s burn ban to be lifted, effective as of 10 a.m. Monday.

Cass County has lifted its burn ban.

Cass County Judge Travis Ransom issued the order Monday morning stating the “collaborative decision” was made by the Weather Assessment Committee “due to the rain in all or part of Cass County.” The order is effective immediately and applies to all parts of the county.

However, burn bans remain officially in place for the following counties:

Counties under burn bans include: Nacogdoches, Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Hopkins, Polk, Rains, Smith, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Titus, Trinity, Upshur and Van Zandt.

Titus County Judge Brian Lee signed an order Friday for a county-wide burn ban.

Rains County issued a burn ban on Tuesday, July 5

The Nacogdoches County Commissioners Court voted in favor of enacting a county burn ban in their special meeting on July 1. Effective immediately, all outdoor burning is prohibited in the unincorporated area of Nacogdoches County for 90 days unless the restrictions are terminated earlier. The order does not prohibit the use of fireworks or outdoor cooking on grills or smokers.

Clarksville City in Gregg County has announced a city-wide burn ban via their social media. Outdoor grilling is allowed.

The City of Lufkin has enacted a 60-day burn ban. The ban prohibits all outdoor burning of brush, trees, storm debris and open campfires. However, the City’s fireworks show at Ellen Trout Park on July 4 is still set to take place at 9 p.m.

The Harrison County Commissioners Court ordered a 90-day burn ban on Thursday. Outdoor cooking is only allowed in enclosed pits or grills.

Houston County has issued a burn ban, according to Crockett Fire Department. No burn permits will be issued at this time, the FD says.

The Anderson County Commissioners Court issued a county-wide burn ban on Wednesday.

The ban on outdoor burning will be in effect for 90 days or until the restrictions are terminated based on either the Texas Forest Service stating drought conditions no longer exist or the Commissioners Court or county judge determines the order no longer is needed based on circumstances.

Anderson County joins the counties of Henderson, Upshur, Angelina and Polk which issued burn bans on Tuesday.

Marion County Judge Leward LeFleur ordered a burn ban on Wednesday as well. Violators of the ban will be fined $500.

Jacksonville police reported Wednesday afternoon that Cherokee County has issued a burn ban.

The City of Van reported Wednesday afternoon that Van Zandt County has issued a burn ban.

Panola County Judge David Anderson signed a burn ban order Wednesday afternoon.

The counties of Tyler and Trinity are under a burn ban according to the Texas A&M Forest Service listing of burn bans.

San Augustine County issued a burn ban as of noon on July 6 according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Hopkins County commissioners voted to enact a burn ban on July 11.

Camp County commissioners voted to enact a burn ban on July 13.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.