SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Bullard ISD bus has been involved in a wreck after school on Tuesday but nobody aboard the bus is reportedly injured.

Bullard ISD spokeswoman Amy Pawlak said six children and two aides were on the bus.

The wreck occurred at the intersection of County Road 181 and FM 344.

