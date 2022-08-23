Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bryan meat business catches fire, Texas Avenue closed

The Texas Meat Market caught fire Tuesday afternoon
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan business caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Bryan Fire Department is responding to the Texas Meat Market in the 600 block of North Texas Avenue near Downtown Bryan. Southbound Texas Avenue is closed, according to Bryan police, and drivers should avoid the area.

Limited information is available at this time, but a KBTX reporter is headed to the scene.

