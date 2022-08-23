Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Angelina County footing bill for lawsuit against commissioner

Judge Keith Wright said it is important for the county to cover the fees for any county-elected official who is sued in their official capacity.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Commissioners Court has approved taking over the legal fees for a commissioner being sued for removal.

The court ruled in a 3-0 vote in favor of the motion. Terry Pitts, who is the defendant in the case, abstained.

Judge Keith Wright said it is important for the county to cover the fees for any county-elected official who is sued in their official capacity.

“In the political environment and the lack of civility that we experience, it is critical that the county provides defense, not only to Commissioner Pitts, but any elected official that is sued so that we will have the necessary candidates to run for office,” Wright said. “They will not be in fear of being sued and not able to defend themselves. This is what representation of the people means.”

Wright said the county will ask for attorney fees if the lawsuit falls in their favor.

Lufkin attorney Bob Flournoy filed the lawsuit in January, petitioning for Pitts’ removal. Flournoy alleges Pitts used county resources illegally.

Because Flournoy does not seek financial compensation, the liability insurance will not cover fees, Wright said.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms leave behind damage in Winona
Winona residents feeling after-effects of storm, tornado
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in College Station sees boom in customers from outside Texas
Video shows flooding at Canton First Monday Trade Days
Parts of Canton Trade Days area under water after storms
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Henderson
Edron Blacknell, 22, of Cedar Hill, was arrested Friday in Marshall on a capital murder warrant...
Capital murder suspect arrested in Marshall

Latest News

Located outside of city hall in Murchison
Murchison City Council swears in new mayor, council member
Panola College historical college
Panola College celebrates 75 years and new historical marker
Angelina County footing bill for lawsuit against commissioner
Angelina County footing bill for lawsuit against commissioner
Crash involving Bullard ISD bus
Bullard ISD bus involved in crash; no students injured