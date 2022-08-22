Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Winona ISD superintendent describes storm response

Superintendent Miller explains damage sustained from the tornado in Winona.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - Winona High School staff responded to a reported tornado today, keeping the kids safe.

At Winona High School, Superintendent Damenion Miller says the staff acted quickly to keep people safe. “There was almost zero notice when one of our grounds workers was able to see a funnel cloud forming and alerted our emergency operations team, and they put the plan and protocol into effect.” He says damage is minor, although inspections are ongoing. At this time, he says the school won’t have any delays in classes for the coming days.

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed reports of a tornado that touched the ground in Winona. The Winona ISD Police Chief saw the tornado briefly touch down, and the school was briefly placed on lockdown but is back up at its regular schedule, Brooks said at 10:50 a.m.

Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin said the tornado path actually went behind the school and threw football equipment from the football field into a nearby pasture.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Suspected wrong-way driver crashes head-on into Smith County Sheriff’s deputy
East Texans have started a group dedicated to finding information about missing persons cold...
East Texans take on missing persons cold cases
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Stephen F. Austin State University Athletics (Source: SFA Athletics)
SFA reveals 4 university systems interested in affiliation
Storm damage reported in Winona area
Storm brings damage to Winona area

Latest News

Video shows possible tornado moving through Winona
Video shows possible tornado moving through Winona
Longview park
WebXtra: Longview Parks and Rec announces master plan update, restroom additions
Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron
WebXtra: Longview Parks and Rec announces master plan update, restroom additions
East Texas Audiologist Mark Hedrick examines a patient.
WebXtra: East Texas doctor shares concerns about over-the-counter hearing aids