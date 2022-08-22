Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

WebXtra: East Texas doctor shares concerns about over-the-counter hearing aids

By Erin Wides
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - When the Food and Drug Administration announced last week that hearing aids would soon be available for purchase over the counter, one East Texas doctor expressed some concerns.

East Texas Audiologist Mark Hedrick says his concerns include patients getting a lower quality device, it not working, and then still having to come into an office.

“We know that hearing aids that are going to be over the counter are not as good as what you would get in your audiologist’s office,” Hedrick said. “Among audiologists there’s a lot of fear that these people who, say you get an over the counter hearing aid and it’s not a very good one, you have a very bad experience, a bad taste in your mouth, and you give up, and you never try it again even though you need it.”

The FDA says they’re hoping this improves access to hearing aids and lowers the cost. They finalized this ruling after receiving and reviewing more than one thousand public comments on the proposed rule issued on Oct. 20, 2021.

Hedrick said he doesn’t think there is a high chance that people can physically hurt themselves.

“They’re going to be engineered not to go so far down in the ear,” he said. “Because if you have a hearing aid that’s too loud, just like we see with any other noise exposure, too much noise can be bad thing. They are engineered in such a way I don’t think that’s going to be much of a concern. It’s more of the underpowered thing, you don’t get enough power or correction to be adequately helpful.”

Hedrick wants to remind people that if you do try an over-the-counter option and it doesn’t work, all hope is not lost. He said there are still professionals who are able to help.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Suspected wrong-way driver crashes head-on into Smith County Sheriff’s deputy
East Texans have started a group dedicated to finding information about missing persons cold...
East Texans take on missing persons cold cases
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Stephen F. Austin State University Athletics (Source: SFA Athletics)
SFA reveals 4 university systems interested in affiliation
Storm damage reported in Winona area
Storm brings damage to Winona area

Latest News

Video shows possible tornado moving through Winona
Video shows possible tornado moving through Winona
Longview park
WebXtra: Longview Parks and Rec announces master plan update, restroom additions
Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron
WebXtra: Longview Parks and Rec announces master plan update, restroom additions
Superintendent Miller explains damage sustained from the tornado in Winona.
Winona ISD superintendent describes storm response