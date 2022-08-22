WebXtra: East Texas doctor shares concerns about over-the-counter hearing aids

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - When the Food and Drug Administration announced last week that hearing aids would soon be available for purchase over the counter, one East Texas doctor expressed some concerns.

East Texas Audiologist Mark Hedrick says his concerns include patients getting a lower quality device, it not working, and then still having to come into an office.

“We know that hearing aids that are going to be over the counter are not as good as what you would get in your audiologist’s office,” Hedrick said. “Among audiologists there’s a lot of fear that these people who, say you get an over the counter hearing aid and it’s not a very good one, you have a very bad experience, a bad taste in your mouth, and you give up, and you never try it again even though you need it.”

The FDA says they’re hoping this improves access to hearing aids and lowers the cost. They finalized this ruling after receiving and reviewing more than one thousand public comments on the proposed rule issued on Oct. 20, 2021.

Hedrick said he doesn’t think there is a high chance that people can physically hurt themselves.

“They’re going to be engineered not to go so far down in the ear,” he said. “Because if you have a hearing aid that’s too loud, just like we see with any other noise exposure, too much noise can be bad thing. They are engineered in such a way I don’t think that’s going to be much of a concern. It’s more of the underpowered thing, you don’t get enough power or correction to be adequately helpful.”

Hedrick wants to remind people that if you do try an over-the-counter option and it doesn’t work, all hope is not lost. He said there are still professionals who are able to help.

