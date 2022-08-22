Tyler County jail back in compliance after state inspection

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Tyler County Jail is now back in compliance with minimum state standards following a recent inspection.

The Texas Commission on Jail standards sent the notice to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford on Aug. 15. The citation of non-compliance was issued on July 19 for failing to perform observation checks “for several hours.”

