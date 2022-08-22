Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeSOTO, Texas (AP) — A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said.

Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.

Phillips, who was not armed, was shot with a handgun, Huerta said.

Huerta said police were still trying to determine the nature of the argument.

The suspected gunman, Toussel Kuhn, 48, of Savannah, was arrested on a murder warrant after fleeing the scene, then crashing his vehicle in neighboring Glenn Heights, according to Huerta.

Kuhn was shot and wounded by a bystander as he fled, Huerta said. The bystander, whose name was not immediately released, was not arrested.

Kuhn was treated at a hospital, then arrested and taken to the Dallas County jail where he was being held without bond. Jail records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows possible tornado moving through Winona
Storm brings damage to Winona area
crash
Suspected wrong-way driver crashes head-on into Smith County Sheriff’s deputy
East Texans have started a group dedicated to finding information about missing persons cold...
East Texans take on missing persons cold cases
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Henderson
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying

Latest News

Rodney Paulette
Angelina County commissioner indicted for alleged illegal meeting
Edron Blacknell, 22, of Cedar Hill, was arrested Friday in Marshall on a capital murder warrant...
Capital murder suspect arrested in Marshall
Video shows flooding at Canton First Monday Trade Days
Parts of Canton Trade Days area under water after storms
Viewer video shows Canton First Monday Trade Days flooding
Viewer video shows Canton First Monday Trade Days flooding
Video shows flooding at Canton First Monday Trade Days
Video shows flooding at Canton First Monday Trade Days