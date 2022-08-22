Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Parts of Canton Trade Days area under water after storms

Video shows the flooding at Canton First Monday Trade Day's
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - After hours of consistent rain, the signs of flooding are being seen around some parts of East Texas.

One of those places is Canton. The trade days area, for example, is under water in some areas. You can see more in the attached videos.

Remember, if a roadway is flooded, never try to cross it. “Turn around, don’t drown,” as officials frequently say, is valuable information in order to stay safe.

Video shows flooding at Canton First Monday Trade Days.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows possible tornado moving through Winona
Storm brings damage to Winona area
crash
Suspected wrong-way driver crashes head-on into Smith County Sheriff’s deputy
East Texans have started a group dedicated to finding information about missing persons cold...
East Texans take on missing persons cold cases
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Henderson
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying

Latest News

Rodney Paulette
Angelina County commissioner indicted for alleged illegal meeting
Edron Blacknell, 22, of Cedar Hill, was arrested Friday in Marshall on a capital murder warrant...
Capital murder suspect arrested in Marshall
Viewer video shows Canton First Monday Trade Days flooding
Viewer video shows Canton First Monday Trade Days flooding
Video shows flooding at Canton First Monday Trade Days
Video shows flooding at Canton First Monday Trade Days