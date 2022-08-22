Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! You will certainly want to keep the umbrella and the First Alert Weather App handy today as showers and storms will be likely on and off throughout the day today, and potentially into the overnight hours as well. A large portion of East Texas is currently under a Flood Watch as rainfall totals could range from 3.00-5.00″ with localized areas potentially seeing even more, leading to the chance for flooding over some roadways in East Texas. Please remember to never attempt to drive through flood waters. Turn around, don’t drown. Temperatures will trend well below average thanks to our widespread rains, with highs likely only warming into the upper 70s and lower to mid 80s areawide. Rain will remain likely into our Tuesday as well, before becoming more scattered on Wednesday. Spotty rain chances will remain persistent into Thursday and Friday, so while flooding issues should begin to wind down by the second half of the week, it would still be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy to be on the safe side. As rain coverage begins to dwindle later this week, temperatures will slowly warm each day, placing highs in the upper 80s by Friday and potentially back into the 90s by next weekend. Folks, please be careful while out on the road today. Leave plenty of space between you and the car ahead, and always keep the low beams on so everyone can see you!

