Fiery wreck involving two 18-wheelers on I-35 kills two in Lorena

Deadly wreck on I-35N in Lorena, Texas.
Deadly wreck on I-35N in Lorena, Texas.(Ally Kadlubar for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A fiery collision involving two 18-wheelers on I-35N in Lorena claimed the lives of two people, including Anthony Dwaine Bolin, 23, of Waco, Lorena Police said.

Firefighters were dispatched to a fire involving two vehicles at around 3:45 a.m. Monday on I-35 between exit 324 and 325.

The first responders located three vehicles involved in the crash, including two 18 wheelers.

The third vehicle, a pick up, caught fire. In addition to Bolin, a second individual riding in the pickup died. That person has not yet been identified.

Two occupants from one of the 18 wheelers were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The third 18 wheeler driver was uninjured.

Police forced drivers heading off the interstate before exit 322 for hours Monday morning. All lanes were reopened shortly before noon.

No further information was provided.

