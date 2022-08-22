Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Very heavy rainfall has fallen over portions of East Texas during the day today allowing several Flash Flood Warnings to be posted and more are certainly possible overnight tonight and again on Tuesday. Because of this, A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for the remainder of the day today and Tuesday for an additional 2.00″ to 5.00″ of rain. Please remain Alert. If you are driving and the roadway ahead is flooded...please turn around and find another way to your final destination. Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Flood Watches remain in effect for the majority of East Texas until Tuesday evening. They expire for the NW sections of East Texas this evening. If that changes, we will let you know. Just stay tuned to KLTV/KTRE and your Weather Apps for the latest on Watches and any Warnings. We are not expecting much in the way of severe storms, but certainly very heavy rainfall can be expected. As of Mid-Afternoon on Monday, Burn Bans have been dropped for Cass, Camp, Rusk, Franklin, and Panola Counties. More are likely, so please stay tuned. Temperatures should remain fairly mild through the rest of this week. Humidity values will be through the roof as this rainfall will keep them high. As we head into the weekend, rain chances fall, temperatures rise, but nothing severe or significant. Better chances of rain appear, once again, next Monday.

