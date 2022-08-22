Capital murder suspect arrested in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man wanted for capital murder out of Dallas County was arrested in Marshall.

According to a report by the Marshall Police Department, on Friday, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force arrested Edron Blake Blacknell, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell, 22, from Cedar Hill, had a warrant for capital murder out of Dallas County. He is currently held in the Harrison County Jail, pending extradition to Dallas County.

The Task Force worked with the Marshall Police Department’s Patrol, Criminal Investigation Department and Special Response Team to take Blacknell into custody without incident

