Texas A&M debuts 12th Man documentary

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Athletics and 12th Man Films debuts the much-anticipated STANDING ROOM ONLY - The Legend of the 12th Man on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M campus. The ambitious full-length documentary is a sweeping look at a tradition that is often imitated, but never duplicated.

Admission to the premiere is free but seating is limited to 2,500 seats and on a first-come, first-serve basis. Patrons and groups are encouraged to RSVP in advance here. The Rudder Auditorium doors will open at 6 p.m., and there are no food or drinks allowed at the venue. For more information about the Rudder Theatre Complex, go to www.tamu.edu.

“This all-encompassing story of the 12th Man has something for everyone,” said Andy Richardson, Associate Athletics Director, 12th Man Productions. “Whether you are a fan of college sports or a multi-generation Aggie, you will learn something about Texas A&M and the unique timeline that has sustained the great tradition of the 12th Man for 100 years and counting.”

Located in a state known for its devotion to football, Texas A&M is recognized as one of the most tradition-rich schools in the nation. On January 2, 1922, the school gave birth to what many deem as the greatest tradition in all of sports when E. King Gill answered the call of the football coach to come out of the stands to play if needed and became the original “12th Man”.

For the next 100 years, Aggie students, collectively known as the 12th Man, stood throughout every second of every football game to signify their readiness to serve. As Texas A&M has transitioned from a small school, rooted in military service, to one of the largest universities in the nation, the spirit of selfless service remains embedded in the fabric of the public institution.

Directed and edited by Chris Sabo of 12th Man Films, a division of Texas A&M’s award-winning 12th Man Productions, the one hour and 42-minute documentary is the product of thousands of hours of interviews and research into how the 12th Man spirit is woven into the history of the state of Texas’ first public institution of higher education.

“It was an absolute honor to have the opportunity to tell this story,” Sabo said. “Our goal to give our audience a thorough, in-depth look as to the ‘why’ behind the 12th Man tradition - why did it start? How did it survive? What changes were happening in the world that affected its growth? We are excited to bring this documentary to the public and hope they are inspired by it as much as we were in the production of the story of the 12th Man.”

The first major production of 12th Man Films is fittingly a full-length documentary tracing the famous 12th Man tradition at Texas A&M from the early days of the school to present day. As the school continued to evolve from a small all-male, military-based college to its present status as one of the premier institutions of higher learning in the nation, the 12th Man tradition has maintained as a visual standard for Aggie students in selfless service to their school.

For fans unable to attend the on-campus premiere, Texas A&M Athletics is exploring future opportunities for fans to see STANDING ROOM ONLY. More information will be announced in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.