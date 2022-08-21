Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Suspected wrong-way driver crashes head-on into Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy

It happened near County Road 485 and Loop 323 in Tyler around 9 p.m. Saturday
crash
crash
By Julian Esparza
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a head-on crash with a suspected wrong-way driver, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday near County Road 485 and Loop 323 in Tyler. A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office says it appears the driver hit the deputy while driving on the wrong side of the road.

Both drivers received minor injuries. No additional information has been made available.

