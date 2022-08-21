Supply chain issues stall construction of new Longview Police Department facility

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A new state-of-the-art East Texas police facility will be delayed from its proposed opening due to supply chain issues.

The Longview Police Department for decades has needed a new facility to house it’s offices, with the current facility being overcrowded and inadequate. The old building became so cramped over time that even storage and closet space was converted into offices. The new station, which clocks in at more than 70,000 square feet at a price tag of $33 million. It is located on South Street and was funded through voter approval of a 2018 bond election.

Though the new building was expected to open later this year, it still needs elements such as electrical panels and roofing materials that are not available due to supply chain issues. City of Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley talks about how work has continued in areas elsewhere, and how the opening date is now expected to be 2023.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.