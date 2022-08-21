Overton Community Public Water System issues boil water notice

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Overton Community Public Water System has issued a boil water notice due to a ten inch water line break on Farm-to-Market Road 850 East.

The notice was sent out due to the loss in water pressure. All customers are encouraged to boil their water before consumption, including: washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or consumption purposes.

The boil water notice is in effect until further notice. Officials with the public water system will notify customers when the notice has been lifted.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.