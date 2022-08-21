Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Overton Community Public Water System issues boil water notice

Boil water
Boil water(MGN Photos)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Overton Community Public Water System has issued a boil water notice due to a ten inch water line break on Farm-to-Market Road 850 East.

The notice was sent out due to the loss in water pressure. All customers are encouraged to boil their water before consumption, including: washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or consumption purposes.

The boil water notice is in effect until further notice. Officials with the public water system will notify customers when the notice has been lifted.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Suspected wrong-way driver crashes head-on into Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy
Group of pilots discuss training for future airshows in Tyler
Group of pilots discuss training for future airshows in Tyler
Stephen F. Austin State University Athletics (Source: SFA Athletics)
SFA reveals 4 university systems interested in affiliation
After trying for just 'one more child,' Gaby and Patrick Hagler discovered they would be having...
Texas family of 5 expecting ‘1 more child’ surprised with quadruplets
2 teens killed in Alba crash

Latest News

crash
Suspected wrong-way driver crashes head-on into Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy
Murchison Residents gather to discuss water concerns as well as upcoming city councilmember...
Murchison residents gather to discuss water rate concerns
East Texans have started a group dedicated to finding information about missing persons cold...
East Texans take on missing persons cold cases
Karen Knuckols-Phillips
WebXtra: East Texans take on cold missing persons cases