How to keep your kids safe from food-borne illness at school

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As kids head back to school, Parents may want to keep in mind a few safety tips when packing their kid’s lunch.

A food safety expert from the USDA, Kenneth King, tells me the main causes of food born illnesses is hygiene and maintaining safe internal food temperatures.

“Are the children washing their hands properly before they touch food are they washing their hands for at least 20 seconds with warm soapy water,” says King.

The food expert tells me that the only way to make sure that your food is internally fully cooked is by measuring the temperature with a food thermometer.

“So we recommend people to include ice packs, frozen water bottles, frozen juice bottles into the lunch box; anything that’s going to keep that food cold,” says King.

King stresses the importance of avoiding cross contamination by keeping the same food groups together.

“You want to keep your cold foods cold, like your cold cut sandwiches and other perishable foods, and your hot foods hot,” says King.

When the food sits out at room temperature too long, that’s when bacteria starts to grows quickly, especially in hot climates like East Texas.

King says that it is crucial to wash your containers and lunch bags daily.

“If we see lots of crumbs or food residue it’s very important that we are cleaning it regularly that way that bacteria is not left in the food or the lunch back cause it can get in the food and end up making your child sick,” King says

King says it’s important to throw away certain items that are not reusable.

“We always recommend of course once you use that zip lock bag and it’s used it’s important to throw it away ;do not re use a used zip lock bag as this can lead to cross contamination,” King says.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.