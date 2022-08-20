Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Junior College Apache Belles kick off 75th Anniversary year

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Junior College Apache Belles kicked off their 75th anniversary year with their annual formal announcement performance.

The event was held inside The Wise Auditorium, located in the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center on the Tyler Junior College’s main campus.

The Apache Belles are under the direction of Jasilyn Schaefer. Artistic director and choreographer is Christy Evans. Graduate assistant is Lilly Capetillo.

Schaefer, Evans and Capetillo are all former Apache Belles themselves.

For the sophomores, it is their time to step into their role as new leaders of the team.

For the freshmen, it marks the ceremonial beginning of their journey as an Apache Belle.

“I was on the 50th line and my daughter is on the 75th so its something fun that we get to celebrate together. Coming into captain tryouts its nerve wrecking its exciting but it’s nerve wrecking so I’m just wishing all of them the best of luck.” Says a former Apache Dancer, Kristie Morris.

