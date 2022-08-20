Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Police identify Tenn. assault suspect after he left wallet in abandoned, stolen car

FILE PHOTO - Bartlett issued warrants on Sanders for the crimes that occurred in their...
FILE PHOTO - Bartlett issued warrants on Sanders for the crimes that occurred in their jurisdiction, and he was located at an address in Tipton County and taken into custody.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Bartlett police charged a man with aggravated assault after he left his wallet in a stolen car that he abandoned following a wreck in a field, allowing officers to identify him.

The Memphis Police Department received an assault call early Sunday morning around midnight and were called to the Burger King at 1920 Whitten Road, where the victims told police what happened.

While sitting in their car at Main Event, the victims said a man in a stolen Honda fired shots at them and struck their car.

The victims then followed the suspect into Bartlett, where the suspect shot and hit another car before wrecking into a field near Kirby Whitten Road and Snowshoe Drive, police say.

At some point, the suspect abandoned the car and fled.

The Bartlett Police Department searched the area for the suspect, but did not locate him.

Police then checked the interior of the stolen car and discovered a wallet with the identification of 32-year-old Joseph Sanders and a stolen handgun.

Officers also found video that captured images of Sanders as he fled the area.

Bartlett issued warrants on Sanders for the crimes that occurred in their jurisdiction, and he was located at an address in Tipton County and transported to the Memphis Multi-Agency Gang Unit offices.

Sanders was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and vandalism.

His bond is set to $50,000.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager killed in crash on FM 346 west of Whitehouse
Teenager killed in crash on FM 346 west of Whitehouse
Cody Roberts, (2018)
Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in 2018 Cherokee County shooting death
2 teens killed in Alba crash
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Flint-Gresham Fire Department, Smith County ESD 2 and Texas DPS are at the scene.
Major wreck closes FM 346 at CR 122 in Smith County

Latest News

75th Anniversary Announcement Performance
Tyler Junior College Apache Belles kick off 75th Anniversary year
Group of pilots discuss training for future airshows in Tyler
Group of pilots discuss training for future airshows in Tyler
Lunch Line
How to keep your kids safe from food-borne illness at school
A burglary took place at a house in Anderson County, which became “engulfed in flames” shortly...
Two arrested in connection with burglary, burning of Anderson County home