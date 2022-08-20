Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
One confirmed dead following plane crash at Wichita Valley Airport

A single-occupant plane crashed at Wichita Valley Airport on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
A single-occupant plane crashed at Wichita Valley Airport on Saturday, August 20, 2022.(KAUZ)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A small plane crashed at Wichita Valley Airport on Saturday.

One person was confirmed dead by the Texas Department of Public Safety, which will lead the investigation until the FAA’s arrival.

A small, single-engine aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff, Sgt. Dan Buesing of DPS said, catching fire after the crash. An officer on the scene told News Channel 6 crews a grass fire was subsequently contained near the airport.

There was only one occupant in the plane, according to DPS.

Officials are working to identify the victim and plane tail number.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we find out more.

