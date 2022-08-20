Camp Gladiator’s community workout benefits family of Deputy Bustos

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several dozen East Texans woke up early Saturday for a workout with a good cause.

This morning Camp Gladiator hosted a community workout to benefit the family of fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Bustos died after being hit by a drunk driver during a traffic stop on Highway 155 earlier this month. Several dozen attended this morning’s workout at South Spring Baptist Church. The workout involved doing four rounds of 37 reps - 37 being Bustos’ Smith County unit number.

The tragedy hits close to home for Camp Gladiator as Bustos’ wife is a member herself. Donations and contributions from vendors will go to help Bustos’ wife and their three kids.

