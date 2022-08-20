Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Camp Gladiator’s community workout benefits family of Deputy Bustos

Several dozen people showed up Saturday morning for a special memorial workout with Camp...
Several dozen people showed up Saturday morning for a special memorial workout with Camp Gladiator in remembrance of fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos.(KLTV)
By Jason Goodwin
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several dozen East Texans woke up early Saturday for a workout with a good cause. 

This morning Camp Gladiator hosted a community workout to benefit the family of fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Bustos died after being hit by a drunk driver during a traffic stop on Highway 155 earlier this month. Several dozen attended this morning’s workout at South Spring Baptist Church. The workout involved doing four rounds of 37 reps - 37 being Bustos’ Smith County unit number.

The tragedy hits close to home for Camp Gladiator as Bustos’ wife is a member herself. Donations and contributions from vendors will go to help Bustos’ wife and their three kids.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 teens killed in Alba crash
Cody Roberts, (2018)
Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in 2018 Cherokee County shooting death
Teenager killed in crash on FM 346 west of Whitehouse
Teenager killed in crash on FM 346 west of Whitehouse
Stephen F. Austin State University Athletics (Source: SFA Athletics)
SFA reveals 4 university systems interested in affiliation
After trying for just 'one more child,' Gaby and Patrick Hagler discovered they would be having...
Texas family of 5 expecting ‘1 more child’ surprised with quadruplets

Latest News

Saturday Weather Trivia 8-20-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
75th Anniversary Announcement Performance
Tyler Junior College Apache Belles kick off 75th Anniversary year
Group of pilots discuss training for future airshows in Tyler
Group of pilots discuss training for future airshows in Tyler
Lunch Line
How to keep your kids safe from food-borne illness at school