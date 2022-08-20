Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Camp Gladiator hosts memorial workout for Deputy Bustos

At 8 a.m. Saturday a memorial workout will be held in Tyler for a fallen deputy missed by his community.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Camp Gladiator is among those coming together to commemorate the life of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos.

“Community is so important. We are more than a workout, we’re a community.” says Camp Gladiator trainer Barbie Brown.

The free memorial workout will be August 20 at 8 a.m. at the South Spring Baptist Church. Anyone can attend.

The deputy’s death hits home for Camp Gladiator because Bustos’ wife, Gloria, has been a camper for many years.

Brown says, “You know, we just wanted to love her and support her and honor her husband’s memory.”

The workout is going to be appropriate for all fitness levels. It will be partner and community based with no equipment needed to bring. It’s also going to be a specialized workout that closely relates to Bustos.

“We have reps that are based on his badge number. And so we took some elements, we talked to different police officers and got some of the different exercises that they do for the police entrance exam,” says Brown.

The fitness group understands the importance of our East Texas police officers and the role they play in our community.

Brown says, “We back the blue. Our police officers are so important. I mean they are the backbone of our communities. But those are good guys, they are really good guys, and they risk their lives every single day to keep us and our community safe.”

Vendors like Kona Ice and Tom’s Coffee will be at the event and all proceeds will go toward the family of Deputy Bustos.

